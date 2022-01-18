Netflix Will Cost More, but You'll Pay Up

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In many ways, it wasn't a surprise to see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) raise its monthly rates over the weekend. The leading video service has now come through with increases on its most popular plan for U.S. subscribers six times over the past eight years. We've seen Netflix go from $7.99 a month in the springtime of 2014 for its standard plan to $15.49 a month on Friday, a 94% increase in that time.Netflix monthly ransoms have eclipsed inflation. The growth rates have probably outpaced what those of you who have yet to cut the cord are paying for your cable or satellite television service. However, Netflix will be just fine. It's now the priciest of the premium streaming services, but you're probably not going to cancel your plan. Image source: Getty Images.