Netflix Won't Save AMC Because AMC Can Save Itself

You can apparently teach a new media company some old media tricks. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) will be releasing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- a sequel to 2019's sleeper hit Knives Out -- in movie theaters a month ahead of its debut on the streaming platform. That's a head-turning headline along the lines of "Man Bites Dog," but this isn't really a surprise. Bloomberg reported five months ago that Netflix was in discussions with exhibitors to get its higher-profile films some quality multiplex time. With subscriber growth stalling for Netflix, exploring incremental revenue streams is a sensible approach.What will this mean for AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and the broader cinema industry? For now, it's unlikely to move the needle. Thankfully for AMC and its ticket-taking peers, it won't have to move the needle.Continue reading