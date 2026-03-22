A&D Aktie

A&D für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 345628 / ISIN: JP3160130005

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22.03.2026 16:20:00

Netflix's Ad Revenue Surges to $1.5 Billion: Is the Stock a No-Brainer Buy Today With $2,000?

Now that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has bowed out of the Warner Bros. Discovery negotiations, investors can focus their attention on the fundamentals of the business. And they remain in great shape. Netflix added about 23 million subscribers in 2025. And its profits keep rising; net income was up 26% last year.The company is making a major move in the advertising space. Revenue here surged 150% in 2025 to $1.5 billion. Does this notable trend make Netflix a no-brainer buy for investors with $2,000 (or any amount, really) available to purchase stock?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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