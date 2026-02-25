A&D Aktie
WKN: 345628 / ISIN: JP3160130005
25.02.2026 08:45:00
Netflix's Ad Revenue Surges to $1.5 Billion: Is This the Best Stock to Buy Today With $1,000?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have been distracted of late, and it's easy to understand why. Late last year, the company agreed to acquire studio and streaming assets from Warner Bros. Discovery in a deal valued at $72 billion. While the agreement was initially welcomed by shareholders, it kicked off a contentious takeover bid and proxy battle by Paramount Skydance, and the ensuing drama continues to this day.Even without the streaming and studio assets from Warner Bros., the streaming giant's biggest growth driver is hiding in plain sight. Does this make Netflix the best stock to buy today with $1,000?Image source: Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
