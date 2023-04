Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan Is Starting to Look Like a Home Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) rolling out its ad-supported subscription tier for the first time last November, many investors were likely looking to the company's first-quarter report on Tuesday for an update on the new business. Fortunately, there's good news. The streaming-TV service company said it remains pleased with the unit economics of its ad-supported plans.Here's exactly what Netflix said about its ad-supported plan -- and why investors should be happy with management's latest update on the nascent yet extremely important product.Netflix reported an acceleration in its top-line growth rate in Q1. Revenue increased 3.7% year over year to $8.2 billion. This is faster than the 1.9% growth the company reported in Q4. While most of this growth was due to subscriber growth, investors are hoping that the company's recently launched advertising tier will be a major driver of growth over time.Continue reading