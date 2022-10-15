|
15.10.2022 13:33:00
Netflix's Ad-Tier Is Almost Here: 2 Big Things for Investors to Watch
Just six months after sharing its plans to offer an ad-supported tier, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is nearly ready to launch the new subscription offering. The Basic with Ads tier will launch in 12 markets at the start of November, with U.S. pricing of just $6.99 per month.Netflix has generated a ton of buzz since announcing its advertising plans. Now that it's finally here, here are two big things investors need to watch.Netflix is being very strategic with the new ad-supported tier. Basic with Ads seems designed to only appeal to the service's most price-sensitive customers. It's severely limited in its service: it has a maximum resolution of just 720p, it's limited to a single stream at once, and it doesn't allow downloads (as is standard with ad-supported streaming services).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
