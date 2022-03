Netflix's Gaming Ambition Is Coming Together

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) started talking about video games, investors were left pondering how that effort might play out. The company's initial launch of mobile gaming titles last November didn't add much color to the picture, with just four simple games and no obvious long-term strategy.Four months later, we have some more evidence on the table. Netflix has 14 mobile games and 18 interactive-video options available now, and the company just bought another game developer.This puzzle is starting to make sense. Let's see where Netflix's gaming ambition is going in the long run.Continue reading