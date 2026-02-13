Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
13.02.2026 18:02:00
Netflix's Growth Strategy Is About More Than Just Warner Bros.
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been a growth stock darling of the first quarter of the 21st century. Going from a simple service mailing digital video discs through the U.S. Postal Service to a tech-forward first-adopter of the full power of the accelerated internet, Netflix has rewarded long-term shareholders with amazing returns.The question every investor faces with a highly successful company is what the next chapter of the story looks like. For Netflix, investors have their attention squarely focused on its ongoing efforts to acquire longtime Hollywood studio Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). Yet there's more to Netflix's growth strategy than just acquiring content and production capacity from outside players. In this third and final article on Netflix for my Voyager Portfolio, you'll get a closer look at the bigger picture on how the streaming giant expects to continue its growth trajectory for years to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
