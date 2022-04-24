|
24.04.2022 16:50:00
Netflix's Implosion Is a Warning for Tesla
As the pioneering company of electric vehicles, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has no true peer in the stock market.But if you're looking for a stock that's traveled a similar path to the leading EV-maker, one good analog is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Yes, the video streamer operates in a different industry from Tesla, but the two companies have a number of things in common.Both are disruptors that essentially created and now lead their respective industries, having bet big on new technologies that many thought would fail. For years, both companies were burning cash while critics jeered their business models, but today both Netflix and Tesla are highly profitable.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!