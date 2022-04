Netflix's Implosion Is a Warning for Tesla

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the pioneering company of electric vehicles, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has no true peer in the stock market.But if you're looking for a stock that's traveled a similar path to the leading EV-maker, one good analog is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Yes, the video streamer operates in a different industry from Tesla , but the two companies have a number of things in common.Both are disruptors that essentially created and now lead their respective industries, having bet big on new technologies that many thought would fail. For years, both companies were burning cash while critics jeered their business models, but today both Netflix and Tesla are highly profitable.Continue reading