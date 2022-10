Netflix's New Ad-Based Tier Could Be a Genius Long-Term Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is working on a lower-cost, ad-supported tier that is widely expected to launch in early 2023. The move follows years of Netflix dismissing such an idea, with founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings noting in the past he was against the added complexity of an ad-based offering.However, having lost a chunk of subscribers this year, the streamer has to do something to reignite growth. Fortunately for the streaming service, its upcoming ad-supported tier could have just the right limitations to do exactly that.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading