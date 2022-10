Netflix's New Ad Tier Arrives Just in Time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The upcoming launch of an ad-supported version of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is dividing the market into two camps. Some investors are cheering the idea that a lower-cost offering could rekindle subscriber growth. Others fear adding the option of advertisements could tarnish the brand's premium image.The doubters have a point, to be fair. Netflix is the best-of-breed, pioneering ad-free video entertainment. Given the current state of the streaming market though, Netflix's foray into the ad-supported arena is a brilliant move that could light a much-needed fire under the stock.Continue reading