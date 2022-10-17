Netflix's New Ad Tier Has Been Revealed. Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) built the first primary streaming service without the help of an ad-supported tier. In fact, founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings has often expressed his disdain for ads on the platform.However, Netflix has seemingly switched to the dark side with its new, ad-supported tier. Starting Nov. 3, Netflix will launch its new "Basic with Ads" package that costs $6.99 a month and is available in 12 countries. This announcement (although not a surprise, as Netflix has been planning this for a while) can affect the company's trajectory. With the stock down over 60% year to date, could this be the shot in the arm Netflix needs to rebound? Continue reading