Roku Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023
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19.07.2026 19:00:00
Netflix's Post-Earnings Sell-Off Just Revealed Why It Was Bidding to Acquire Warner Bros. and Roku
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was down 8.2% in after-hours trading on July 16 at 5:53 PM EDT -- falling to $68.23 per share as investors digested its second-quarter 2026 earnings and weak third-quarter guidance. The problem is abundantly clear -- most of Netflix's revenue growth is coming from price increases.Netflix's third price increase in less than three years marked a 12.5% jump in U.S. ad-supported monthly pricing, an 11.1% boost in U.S. standard monthly pricing, and an 8% increase in U.S. premium monthly pricing. In its latest quarter, Netflix reported a 13.4% year-over-year increase in revenue and is guiding for a 11.7% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue. Which sounds good on paper, until you factor in the glaring reality that price increases are the majority of revenue growth.Here's what the results mean for investors, how they help paint the picture of why Netflix pursued major acquisitions, and if the growth stock is a buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.
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15.06.26
|Roku-Aktie legt nach Übernahmeangebot von Fox zeitweise deutlich zu (finanzen.at)
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15.06.26
|Fox to acquire streaming platform Roku for $22bn (Financial Times)