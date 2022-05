Netflix's Video Game Plans Don't Make Any Sense

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last November, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) launched five mobile games that were directly integrated into its app: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.Over the following six months, Netflix expanded its lineup to 18 games and bought three gaming studios -- Night School Studio, Next Games, and Boss Fight -- to ramp up its production of new games. It could offer nearly 50 games by the end of this year, according to The Washington Post.Netflix's games can be downloaded from Apple's App Store and Alphabet's Google Play, but they can only be accessed by its streaming video subscribers. Netflix might believe this strategy can increase the stickiness of its ecosystem, but it really doesn't make sense for a few simple reasons.Continue reading