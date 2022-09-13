NetImpact Wins IT Investment Portfolio Suite (ITIPS) Contract to Modernize Air Force's Enterprise Authoritative Solution

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact), in partnership with Dark Wolf Solutions LLC, was awarded the ITIPS contract from the Department of the Air Force's (DAF) Chief Information Officer (SAF/CN) to digitally transform the ITIPS program established in 2017. This includes full lifecycle support of transitioning off the legacy system to ServiceNow's modern capabilities.

As an Elite ServiceNow Partner, NetImpact will build, deliver, and manage the replacement on the ServiceNow platform in a secure cloud while ensuring continuity of operations for thousands of users relying on ITIPS. DAF manages over 2,500 active IT investments on the legacy software using Oracle Primavera Portfolio Management (OPPM) and Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE).

"We are excited to be entrusted with the modernization of a core system so critical to DAF and DoD's strategy development and mission capability planning processes." Stephanie Wilson, NetImpact COO remarks. "ITIPS is a vital business decision and process automation engine for all of DAF's IT investments and we look forward to revolutionizing how technology can simplify the demands of those complex oversight and management responsibilities."

NetImpact and Dark Wolf will leverage PlatformFirst™ to gain agility in delivering an extensible Initial Operational Capability (IOC) replacement, Mission-Centered Design™ in architecting a sustainable design adaptive to DAF ecosystem and mission evolutions, and ParadigmSHIFT™ for organizational change management with high adoption velocity and vigor.

About Dark Wolf

Dark Wolf is a small business who combines the most innovative emerging technologies with deep federal domain expertise through cutting-edge intelligence services, DevSecOps agile software development, information operations, penetration testing and incident response, applied research and rapid prototyping, machine learning, and engineering services.

About NetImpact

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. has been a Trusted Advisor driving impact through digital transformation for the Federal Government for over a decade. NetImpact partners with customers to deliver solutions that empower them to meet their missions and achieve impactful and lasting value through our DX360°™ solutions across Strategic Consulting, Mission Software Development, Data Insights, Cloud and Infrastructure, and Cyber as well as our bespoke COTS products built on ServiceNow and Microsoft. Follow NetImpact on LinkedIn for more.

