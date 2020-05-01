NetNoggin® releases 2020 first quarter NetNog: #track™ Alzheimer's (including MCI)

FREDERICK, Md., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNoggin® released its newest NetNog: #track™ Alzheimer's (including MCI) report, which monitored first quarter 2020 brand performance, top influencers, and the top theme of COVID-19's impact on caregivers and patients with Alzheimer's. This report tracks changes from last quarter and includes:

Overall Alzheimer's conversation volume and reasons for volume spikes

COVID-19-related conversation volume and outcomes related to care and treatment

Top brands mentioned by the Alzheimer's community

Attitudes and beliefs regarding the top brands mentioned

Attitudes and beliefs regarding Biogen's aducanumab

Top online peer influencers, which include caregivers, HCPs, advocates, organizations, and one patient

Online peer influencer connections within the Alzheimer's market

"We chose to report on COVID-19 in this report because of the major disruption it had on the Alzheimer's market," said Diana Conger, CEO of NetNoggin®. "The data was substantial and illustrated how caregivers and patients with Alzheimer's are experiencing different outcomes compared to other therapeutic areas due to the patient's cognitive decline, dependence on caregiver, and heightened vulnerability. These insights can help companies provide the right support and services for these patients and caregivers during this time of need."

For more information on NetNog: #track™ Alzheimer's (including MCI), and/or to request a capabilities presentation, visit https://netnoggin.net/syndicated-research.

About NetNog: #track™

NetNog: #track™ is a syndicated, quarterly report that tracks brands and monitors how the market is being influenced by caregivers, patients, HCPs, advocates, and organizations. NetNog: #track™ offers pharmaceutical companies an unprecedented advantage when developing marketing strategies for new or established products by understanding how brands influence the marketplace. NetNoggin® expects to have additional NetNog: #track™ reports available soon for Multiple Myeloma and other therapeutic areas.

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® utilizes netnography to analyze and provide context to big data. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from big data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops.

NetNoggin® Media Relations

If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Megan Newcomer.

E-mail: megan.newcomer@netnoggin.net

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netnoggin-releases-2020-first-quarter-netnog-track-alzheimers-including-mci-301051041.html

SOURCE NetNoggin