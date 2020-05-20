NetNoggin® releases the exploratory analysis "COVID-19's Impact on Two Oncology Populations"

FREDERICK, Md., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An exploratory analysis, conducted by NetNoggin®, compares how the multiple myeloma and prostate cancer communities are experiencing and reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis includes lexicon themes, attitudes, beliefs, volume of related conversations, and trending topics. In addition, NetNoggin® highlights areas in the patient journey where adjustments are made due to COVID-19.

Findings from this analysis show the nuance between patients who have a blood/liquid cancer versus patients who have a solid cancer. NetNoggin® is offering this exploratory analysis complimentary to professionals in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Visit https://netnoggin.net/exploratory-analysis to request the full exploratory analysis.

"We chose two drastically different cancers, a blood cancer (multiple myeloma) and a solid cancer (prostate cancer), which both typically affect patients in their mid-sixties or older to study in this analysis," said Diana Conger, CEO of NetNoggin®. "What we've learned from this analysis is that each therapeutic area is going to require different support services based on the patient's unique needs. Patients do not all experience this pandemic the same way and we should support them in the best way possible."

NetNoggin® will be monitoring COVID-19's effect on various therapeutic areas. Custom research reports are available to help drug developers understand how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting their patient population(s). Sample research questions and a sample table of contents are available in the appendix of the exploratory analysis.

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® utilizes netnography to analyze and provide context to big data. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from big data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops.

