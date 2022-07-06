NetNumber Announces Formation of Two New Dynamic Companies: Acquisition by Abry Partners Launches NetNumber Global Data Services, Spin-Out of Software Line Forms Titanium Software

Following Explosive Growth Period and Decades of Serving the Global Telecom Industry, Company Strategically Separates Industry-leading Solution Suites to Meet Complex Security and Evolving Market Demands

LOWELL, Mass., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by industry innovation, NetNumber, a worldwide telecommunications staple for over 20 years, today announces the separation of its business lines to form two new powerful companies, NetNumber Global Data Services and Titanium Software. This strategic split of the company's global data services and software divisions is a direct response to changing market landscapes and the related evolution of each division's independent portfolios. The move unleashes each company's ability to flourish individually with laser-focused missions and transformative solutions.

Through the acquisition by Abry Partners , a Boston-based private equity firm with deep global communications, IoT and cybersecurity expertise, the new NetNumber Global Data Services is targeted at expanding the company's phone number centric intelligence portfolio. These data innovation services deliver real-time routing and phone number data solutions to streamline operations, reduce costs and combat fraud.

Simultaneously, as part of a spin-out, the software solutions suite and assets within the NetNumber umbrella, including its award-winning software platform and services that power intergenerational global telco and government networks, will now operate as an independent private company, Titanium Software.

The Abry Partners investment enables NetNumber Global Data Services to boost its client portfolio of value-driven partnerships with enterprises, as well as Messaging and Communication Service Providers. Steve Legge has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of NetNumber Global Data Services, leading the business into the future. Legge joined NetNumber in 2013 as Vice President, Corporate Development, heading global partner strategies. He has served as the company's Chief Operating Officer since 2018 and was instrumental in the company's highly successful agile transformation and the strategic transition to cloud-native and 5G solutions, setting the stage for the next phase of growth in both businesses.

"This future-focused investment by Abry Partners signifies the power and impact our team and services continue to have on the industry," said Steve Legge, CEO of NetNumber Global Data Services. "It also further bolsters our growth trajectory into existing and emerging global markets while strengthening our team of customer-focused industry pioneers to remain at the forefront for many years to come. We look forward to expanding on our history and the strong values that have made us a trusted partner for the world's leading telcos and enterprises."

"We look forward to partnering with Steve Legge and the entire management team to support the company's next phase of growth," said Rob Nicewicz, Partner at Abry Partners. "Thanks to NetNumber Global Data Services' tradition of continuous innovation, we believe the company is poised to benefit from increased complexity and customer requirements across the communications landscape. We are excited to support the expansion of the company's data services portfolio through continued investment in technology and people, as well as strategic M&A."

Titanium Software is now positioned to exclusively focus on delivering advanced and reliable network solutions to its global clients, based on its enriched, state-of-the-art platform, agile and adaptive development capability, and profound deep network and security expertise. The Titanium Software company retains NetNumber's advanced SaaS platforms, including:

TITAN™ Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform

TITAN.IUM™, a state-of-the-art intergenerational framework for 5G that bridges legacy 2G, 3G and 4G technology to the new cloud-native era

NetCore, designed specifically for the private networks of governments and defense and emergency response organizations

Kevin Peters , NetNumber's President and CEO since 2018, will lead Titanium Software, serving as Chief Executive Officer. Peters has been an active member of the NetNumber Board of Directors for six years and has played an integral role in the company's high growth strategy, transformation and success. In addition, Matt Rosenberg , long-term NetNumber executive and current Chief Revenue Officer, has been appointed Titanium Software's President of Global Carrier and Government Business.

"We are excited to unleash this next targeted phase of growth and innovation as a leading-edge platform-based solutions provider to our premier client set," said Kevin Peters, CEO of Titanium Software. "Our team's unwavering commitment to our recent transformation fully prepared us for this launch. Over the years, our platform and portfolio have been modernized to help our customers evolve with major industry trends while always safeguarding their existing networks. Our deep network experts now innovate on behalf of our customers at an efficient, rapid and predictable pace. As Titanium Software, we will leverage our unmatched history in this unique space, our compelling new capabilities, and our enduring strong bond with our telco and government customers to propel their businesses forward in this evolving network landscape."

Macquarie Group , a global financial services firm with extensive experience in the technology sector, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to NetNumber throughout the transaction, providing the instrumental support and expertise needed to finalize the deal.

During the brand transformations, there will be no changes across either company's services portfolio, systems or billing and ordering processes. In the coming weeks, the companies will unveil their new NetNumber Global Data Services and Titanium Software brand assets, including modern logos and websites aligned with refreshed corporate missions and visions.

For more information, visit www.netnumber.com .

About NetNumber Global Data Services

NetNumber Global Data Services is the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data. At the forefront of telecommunications for over two decades, the company delivers market-leading real-time number data and routing solutions to Enterprises as well as Messaging and Communication Service Providers, powering communication networks globally, strengthening security and combating fraud. By integrating its comprehensive collection of global number databases, Override Service Registry, and other data sets, NetNumber Global Data Services provides an unparalleled range of solutions that underpin number portability, routing and billing of voice and data services.

To learn more about NetNumber Global Data Services, visit netnumber.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

Media Contact

JSA (Jaymie Scotto and Associates)

jsa_netnumber@jsa.net

About Titanium Software

Titanium Software's products have served the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years, counting the world's top 10 largest telecom providers as part of its family of valued customers. Becoming an industry disrupter early in its formative years — due to its unique transformative platform — Titanium Software's solutions have been in high demand ever since and can be found in over 85 countries across the globe. Looking ahead toward the next evolution of technology and communications requirements, Titanium Software is strategically poised to continue its dominance in the signaling, routing, subscriber and private networks domains.

To learn more about Titanium Software's products, visit TitaniumPlatform.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact

JSA (Jaymie Scotto and Associates)

jsa_titanium@jsa.net

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since 1989, the firm has completed more than $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages more than $5 billion of capital across its active funds.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netnumber-announces-formation-of-two-new-dynamic-companies-acquisition-by-abry-partners-launches-netnumber-global-data-services-spin-out-of-software-line-forms-titanium-software-301580617.html

SOURCE NetNumber Global Data Services