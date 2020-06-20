NETREALTY Enables Southern California Homeowners to Save Money and Help the Environment When They Buy and Sell Property Online Despite COVID-19

EASTVALE, Calif., June 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's housing market is still going strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Area buyers want to jump into homeownership, but realtors are facing an unusual challenge in today's market – apprehensive sellers. Many sellers are expressing unease about bringing buyers in to view their homes. NETREALTY, an online real estate start-up is keen to automate real estate transactions and provide the most convenient, affordable and contactless service to assure clients that every safety precaution is being taken.

"Some sellers have expressed concern that people coming in to view their homes are going to be touching surfaces and bringing in germs," explains Abby Ronquillo, founder and CEO of NETREALTY. "We of course understand their worries, but we are taking extreme precautions against that. Potential buyers must wash their hands when they come into the home, they cannot touch any surface in the home until they have washed their hands. We are also providing hand sanitizer, booties, face masks and gloves as well as staggering appointments to ensure only a limited number of people are in the home at one time."

NETREALTY handles real estate transactions in Southern California, with their online service. Core to NETREALTY is the personalized service and attention it pays to each of its clients, while still conducting online, paperless real estate transactions. Their qualified, licensed realtors bring together buyers and sellers, ensuring safe and convenient service at a considerable discount. While NETREALTY offers the same services as a traditional real estate brokerage, the commission structure offers sellers an ultra low 1.5% listing fee if their home is listed using the NETREALY app.

"I originally launched NETREALTY because I wanted my business to align with my lifestyle," explains Ronquillo. "I believe in having as little carbon footprint as possible. My husband and I believe in sustainability. We both drive electric cars, eat organic food from our backyard, compost most of our waste, and reuse gray water."

With the coronavirus pandemic, many of NETREALTY's clients are also willing to limit as much face-to-face contact as possible. NETREALTY's goal is to disrupt the industry by automating the real estate process and saving sellers money, while saving a few trees in the process.

"We are all taking steps in order to keep safe and healthy," says Ronquillo. "We are trying to eliminate as much risk as possible and streamline our client's lives while still ensuring that they can get essential transactions, like buying and selling a home, done. In this environment, the real estate market is proving to be a challenge. I'm proud to say that we are helping clients to complete their real estate transactions, safely, quickly, at the best rate and in the most environmentally friendly way possible."

NETREALTY is available for download from the Appstore, the Google Play store or online at www.netrealty.com.

About NETREALTY

NETREALTY is a digital real estate company that offers full-service in Southern California without the high fees.

