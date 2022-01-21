|
21.01.2022 02:54:06
Nets assistant fined for interfering with play vs Wizards
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn assistant coach David Vanterpool was fined $10,000 and the Nets were penalized $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday after he interfered with play in a victory at Washington.Vanterpool reached across the sideline and deflected a pass with 5:42 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 119-118 victory on Wednesday. The Nets ended up coming up with the ball and were credited with a steal.Washington’s Kyle Kuzma, who was charged with a turnover on the play, was livid and critical of the officials after the game. Referee Ben Taylor said none of the officials saw the deflection on the floor.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports 這篇文章 Nets assistant fined for interfering with play vs Wizards 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
