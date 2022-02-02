Netskope Achieves Key Milestone in Global Coverage and Connectedness with NewEdge Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced a major global milestone in the continuing expansion of its NewEdge security private cloud, which is now powered by full-compute data centers in more than 50 regions worldwide.

Every data center is accessible to every customer without additional fees or surcharges, with all Netskope Security Cloud services available, including cloud firewall, secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, zero trust network access, and more. The milestone was achieved following another year of rapidly scaling out NewEdge across the Americas , Europe and the Middle East , and the Asia-Pacific regions to provide the lowest latency and highest-performing infrastructure backed by unmatched, industry-leading Service Level Agreements .

Netskope will continue its aggressive expansion and commitment to world-class connectivity with additional data centers in Brazil, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia expected to come online in the first half of 2022. The NewEdge expansion supports Netskope's mission to deliver on security without the performance trade-offs.

Placing data-centric security as close to the user as possible—with fast on-ramps, efficient traffic processing and optimized access to the applications and content that matter most to enterprises—is a key requirement of a SASE-ready architecture and delivering world-class Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities. Netskope's expanding global coverage also addresses unique enterprise business requirements and compliance objectives, such as having a data center in-region for content localization, or to ensure customer's traffic stays within intent-based zones—for example, to address General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements in the European Union.

"While some vendors claim large numbers of data centers, many of the dots on the map they call 'data centers' are just front doors to their network or locations they can emulate from far-away data centers. Either way, users suffer by incurring a 'latency tax' caused by backhauled traffic. Other vendors inflate their numbers by counting data centers that are off-limits or not accessible to every customer, or by counting one physical street address as multiple data centers for marketing purposes," said Jason Hofmann, VP of Platform Architecture and Services at Netskope. "With NewEdge, every one of our data centers is the real thing with full compute and all SSE services available. By strategically placing security traffic processing at the edge—now offered in more than 50 regions globally—NewEdge offers equal or better coverage than any other vendor, and delivers proven, SLA-backed leadership in performance that is critical to delivering on the SASE vision."

In addition to having the Netskope Client and the most flexible options to steer traffic to NewEdge—important for integrating with customer's existing investments like routers, proxies and firewalls—Netskope integrates with leading networking and SD-WAN vendors so customers can accelerate their security and network transformations through a best-of-breed and tightly-integrated SASE solution. For breakthrough performance, NewEdge also includes direct peering with the most commonly used web, cloud, and SaaS providers to maintain the highly connected nature of the Netskope infrastructure.

Today's milestone continues a transformative 12 months of growth for Netskope NewEdge, including:

The launch of new and expanded data centers in Australia , Canada , France , Germany , Japan , Mexico , Netherlands , New Zealand , Peru , Philippines , Switzerland , Thailand , United Arab Emirates , the United Kingdom , and the United States .

, , , , , , , , , , , , , the , and . Raising the bar on the SLAs that customers should demand from their cloud security vendor with Netskope's industry-leading and industry-first Latency SLAs for traffic processing, including addressing encrypted traffic.

The launch of Netskope Digital Experience Management , which provides network, infrastructure, help desk, and application administrators critical monitoring of all user traffic, with actionable insights into network and application performance.

, which provides network, infrastructure, help desk, and application administrators critical monitoring of all user traffic, with actionable insights into network and application performance. The achievement of critical industry certifications, such as IRAP in Australia , to address the unique requirements of government customers in various regions.

Netskope is completely transparent with its support terms, including details of the Netskope SLAs, publicly available at www.netskope.com/support-terms . Netskope's Trust Portal provides status of Netskope data centers, services, and updates on incidents and maintenance.

Visit netskope.com for more on the Netskope Security Cloud and NewEdge .

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, firewall, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

