Netsparker is now Invicti, signaling new era for modern AppSec

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™ today announced it is consolidating the Netsparker brand into Invicti as the company continues to deliver on its strategy to offer the most modern application security platform available. Customers will continue to experience the same industry-leading web application security coverage, accuracy and automation, now delivered under the Invicti name.

"The Invicti brand honors our customers' passion for both innovation and security," said Kelly Davis-Felner, Invicti SVP Marketing. "Today's software-powered enterprises have a massive challenge in delivering secure web applications and keeping them secure. The Invicti brand stands for helping our customers meet that challenge with the most powerful AppSec platform in the industry."

Embraced by security and development teams for its ability to cover an organization's entire application footprint with benchmark accuracy, Invicti (formerly Netsparker) has expanded upon its DAST foundation with IAST and SCA, as well as expanded coverage for APIs.

"We are on a mission to empower our customers to truly protect everything and everyone," said Invicti CEO Michael George. "The Invicti brand is a powerful outward symbol of our promise to transform how our customers secure their web assets and protect us all - and we will continually innovate to deliver on that promise. The future of application security is here at Invicti."

The brand milestone comes at a time of record growth for Invicti. In 2021, the company achieved net dollar retention of 124% and added nearly 750 new customers. Invicti is poised for continued growth following a recent $625 million investment led by Summit Partners and expects to expand its employee base across every function of the business by as much as 40% in 2022. Invicti also recently announced former Rapid7 executive Jeff Bray has joined as CFO.

For more on the news, visit the Invicti blog .

Media Contact:

Ariel Miller

Invicti Security

ariel.miller@invicti.com

About Invicti Security:

Invicti Security is transforming the way web applications are secured. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti enables organizations in every industry to continuously scan and secure all of their web applications and APIs at the speed of innovation. Invicti provides a comprehensive view of an organization's entire web application portfolio, and powerful automation and integrations enable customers to achieve broad coverage of even thousands of applications. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serves more than 3,500 organizations of all sizes all over the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netsparker-is-now-invicti-signaling-new-era-for-modern-appsec-301498219.html

SOURCE Invicti Security