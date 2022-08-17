NetSPI Launches Partner Program to Broaden Delivery of Offensive Security Services

NetSPI Partner Program equips channel and technology partners with pentesting tools, services, and talent, bolstering security worldwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI , the leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management, today announced the launch of the NetSPI Partner Program which empowers its global channel and technology partners to deliver offensive security services during a time when it's needed most.

Partners within the program can offer end users NetSPI's proven vulnerability management technologies and human-delivered offensive security services, allowing both the partner and NetSPI to expand product and service offerings, further develop customer relationships, and enter new markets. Additionally, last month NetSPI joined the AWS Marketplace, simplifying the procurement process for enterprise organizations with existing AWS relationships by allowing them to purchase NetSPI's offerings directly via the marketplace.

The program is led by NetSPI's Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, Lauren Gimmillaro. Gimmillaro has a track record of launching four successful partner programs, consisting of working with channel, referral, reseller, and technology partners.

"As today's global attack surface evolves and cybercriminals become more sophisticated in nature, it's critical to provide end users with the tools, services, and skill sets they need to take an offensive approach to security," said Gimmillaro. "Centered around our customer-first approach, the NetSPI Partner Program will allow our team to extend our world-class pentesting capabilities to a variety of diverse and trusted partners, strengthening organizations' cyber security efforts across the globe."

The NetSPI Partner Program encompasses the following partnership types:

Channel Partners: NetSPI provides its full suite of security services and products through a global channel network of referral and reseller partners. To meet partners' requirements, the programs include a tier-based model consisting of referral fees, preferred client pricing, and reseller discounts.

Technology Partners: Security and third-party software companies help build meaningful integrations with NetSPI to improve overall customer experiences.

For both, NetSPI offers technical and sales support to help partners achieve their business and go-to-market goals.

"Through the NetSPI Partner Program, SecureLink has been able to provide enterprises in the Middle East and Africa region access to NetSPI's continuous and scalable suite of offensive security solutions," said Manish Pardeshi, director of cybersecurity practices at SecureLink. "With NetSPI, we are proud to offer unmatched sophistication, methodology, and value to our global customer base."

"Apiiro is proud to be part of the NetSPI Partner Program. The partnership has provided our customers with next-gen, context aware pentesting capabilities and NetSPI customers with our ability to detect and fix critical risks in cloud-native applications," said John Leon, vice president of business development at Apiiro. "Being a member of the NetSPI Partner Program allows us to achieve our sales goals while providing mutual customers with industry leading services and expertise."

To learn more about NetSPI and the NetSPI Partner Program, visit www.netspi.com/partners/ .

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the leader in enterprise security testing and attack surface management, partnering with nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, three of the world's five largest healthcare companies, the largest global cloud providers, and many of the Fortune® 500. NetSPI offers Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) through its Resolve™ penetration testing and vulnerability management platform. Its experts perform deep dive manual penetration testing of application, network, and cloud attack surfaces, historically testing over 1 million assets to find 4 million unique vulnerabilities. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and is a portfolio company of private equity firms Sunstone Partners, KKR, and Ten Eleven Ventures. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Jessica Bettencourt, Inkhouse for NetSPI

netspi@inkhouse.com

(774) 451-5142

Tori Norris, NetSPI

victoria.norris@netspi.com

(630) 258-0277

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netspi-launches-partner-program-to-broaden-delivery-of-offensive-security-services-301607368.html

SOURCE NetSPI