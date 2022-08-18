Netsurit Continues to Innovate and Manage the Challenges of Today's Modern Workplace

Netsurit launches next generation of award-winning Netsurit Productivity Monitor

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global IT and digital transformation managed service provider Netsurit today announced the release of the next generation Netsurit Productivity Monitor (NPM) SaaS solution. NPM addresses the emerging challenges of the modern workplace, where remote and hybrid work has become the norm for many organizations.

Organizations are looking for new ways to support and manage remote teams as the way work gets done changes rapidly. NPM helps organizations by giving managers the tools they need to optimize work habits and employee productivity.

Gartner's 2021 survey of 10,000 digital workers found remote workers represent 32% of the workforce worldwide and 64% said they were more likely to consider a role that allowed flexible hours over one that didn't. According to research by Ladders, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022.

Across all industries and business sizes, implementing productive hybrid and remote work environments is undoubtedly a challenge. NPM is designed to better understand productivity trends and capacity within your company, encouraging sustainable work habits. NPM allows organizations to:

Improve remote work management and employee productivity

Allow employees to improve their working habits

Evaluate individual and department workloads

Understand and optimize an organization's meeting culture

"With more people working remotely, productivity is less visible," says Netsurit CEO Orrin Klopper. "With NPM, you can monitor your teams' productivity from wherever they are. NPM focuses on productivity awareness and insights. This enables you to support your employees while building your company culture."

New features in the latest release of NPM enable expanded visibility and analysis including:

Meeting frequency and overload

Focused work time

After-hour and weekend activity

The tool is designed to foster collaboration and does not use monitoring technologies like keyboard logging, webcam recording, and location tracking.

Developed for in-office and remote working scenarios, the award-winning software is quick to deploy, easy to use, and requires no user training or interaction.

About Netsurit:

Netsurit is a global Managed Services Provider that delivers remarkable results. For organizations battling the non-stop challenges of the modern workplace but lacking end-to-end IT expertise, Netsurit ensures your business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient. Netsurit helps accelerate growth, increase productivity, and drive business excellence through digital innovation and transformation.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netsurit-continues-to-innovate-and-manage-the-challenges-of-todays-modern-workplace-301608524.html

SOURCE Netsurit