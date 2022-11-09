Netsurit Expands Leadership Team and Digital Transformation Expertise

Tim Wallis, Founder of IT Service Provider "Content and Code", appointed Advisory Board Member

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit, the first and only managed service provider to offer a digital transformation ROI guarantee through their innovate managed service, today announces that Tim Wallis has been appointed as an Advisory Board Member.

Tim founded "Content and Code" in 2001 to help organizations digitally transform to be more collaborative, more competitive, and engage their employees to better realize business goals. In 2020, IT Lab and Content & Code launched a new managed service provider into the UK market, "Content & Cloud". Today, the company is one of the most awarded Microsoft Partners in the UK, offering Microsoft's cloud products such as Microsoft 365 and Azure.

Tim's expertise, wealth of knowledge, and experience will help accelerate Netsurit's organic growth and footprint. At Netsurit, his remit includes creating solutions for the modern enterprise built on Microsoft technology, such as Microsoft Office 365, Azure, Dynamics 365, Teams, and SharePoint, and creating future-ready digital workspaces.

Orrin Klopper, Founder and CEO at Netsurit commented, "Tim is a gifted entrepreneur and has been coaching and advising the Netsurit team for over six months and is an invaluable resource. Over the years, we've realized that when people come together with a shared vision, that's when the magic happens. Tim's ideas will help shape the future of our business – keeping with the company's strategy and aggressive expansion ambitions."

With six advanced specializations including the sought-after Threat Protection, Cloud Security, and Identity and Access from Microsoft – Netsurit continues to aggressively develop and strengthen its Microsoft partnership to empower Netsurit's clients.

About Netsurit:

Netsurit is a global Managed Services Provider that delivers remarkable results. For organizations battling the non-stop challenges of the modern workplace but lacking end-to-end IT expertise, Netsurit ensures business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient. Netsurit helps accelerate growth, increase productivity, and drive business excellence through digital innovation and transformation.

With headquarters in New York, Netsurit provides Managed Services for organizations of all sizes. Its culture is based on the tenet, "Supporting the Dreams of the Doers."

