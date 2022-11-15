NetVirta Announces Partnership with Victoria's Secret

Creator of World's Only FDA-Cleared 3D Scanning App Partners with Victoria's Secret To Help Women Find The Perfect Fitting Bra

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetVirta, the world's leading fit technology provider and creator of Verifyt®, today announced their partnership with Victoria's Secret & Co., the number one intimates retailer in the United States. The strategic partnership will help Victoria's Secret customers order the right sized bra when shopping online.

"The strategic partnership will help Victoria's Secret customers order the right sized bra when shopping online."

With the adoption of Verifyt®, Victoria's Secret customers will be able to leverage the 3D scan technology to receive personalized bra size recommendations – no measuring tape needed.

"Finding the correct bra fit is a challenge for most women, and the challenge is magnified for those looking to shop online," said Julia Barry, Director of Marketing at NetVirta. "Together with Victoria's Secret, we will solve for one of the hardest-to-fit product categories in apparel retail."

"We are excited to partner with NetVirta to offer our customers this new technology. Expanding on our existing incredible bra fit experiences in stores and online, the 3D scan is another great way to deliver fit confidence to our customers," said Christine Rupp, Chief Customer Officer, Victoria's Secret & Co.

Verifyt® helps online shoppers find the best size and fit, while helping brands reduce online returns and increase conversions. Beyond these immediate benefits, Verifyt® provides brands a bridge to future applications like virtual try-on and the metaverse.

For more information, please visit www.netvirta.com.

Media Contact: communications@netvirta.com

ABOUT NETVIRTA

NetVirta is the world's leading fit technology provider for medical, retail and sports equipment brands, helping customers order the right size with precision 3D body scanning. Since its origins at MIT in 2008, NetVirta has opened offices in Boston and Singapore and has created the world's only FDA-cleared scanning app, helping clinicians scan medical patients to create custom-fit orthotics and prosthetics. In 2019, NetVirta released Verifyt® to help apparel and footwear brands reduce returns and improve customer satisfaction loyalty with personalized size recommendations. NetVirta works with some of the biggest names in retail, sporting equipment, and medical including Wolverine Worldwide, Riddell, Orthoamerica, Tecnica, EVO.com, among others. For more information, please visit www.netvirta.com.

ABOUT VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a Fortune 500 specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting our customers in every stage of their lives. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of nearly 1,350 retail stores in approximately 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netvirta-announces-partnership-with-victorias-secret-301678630.html

SOURCE NetVirta