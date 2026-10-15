15.10.2026 07:31:06

Netwealth Group Q1 FUA Rises 15.2% Y-o-Y To A$139.16 Bln

(RTTNews) - Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX), an Australian wealth management and technology company, reported a 15.2% year-over-year increase in total funds under administration (FUA) to A$139.158 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, up 2.5% from the previous quarter.

Total FUA net flows declined 36.2% to A$2.603 billion from A$4.077 billion a year ago. FUA net flows were A$3.6 billion in the quarter, excluding A$0.4 billion in pension payments and A$0.6 billion in outflows from two institutional clients.

Funds under management (FUM) increased 24% to A$36.579 billion from A$29.491 billion in the prior-year quarter.

FUM net inflows climbed 36.3% to A$2.448 billion from A$1.796 billion a year ago.

On the ASX, Netwealth shares closed down 8.03% at A$15.42 on Thursday.

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