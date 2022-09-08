Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 15:32:00

Network Innovations Announces Collaboration Agreement Partnership With hiSky, a Satellite IoT Network Connectivity Company

 CALGARY, AB  and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Innovations, a global leader in providing critical communications solutions and services, today announced the formation of a collaboration agreement with hiSky, a company devoted to providing innovative technology to IoT and voice satellite communications.

hiSky's low data rate (LDR) network, which ideally targets Industrialized Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, uses a proprietary technology to transmit LDR over high frequency Ka/Ku-band networks, enabling low-cost satellite solutions for end users.  

Andrew Burdall, President of Network Innovations, Americas, commented, "We are pleased to be entering into this agreement with hiSky as it demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers to provide the best value connectivity options available. hiSKy's range of terminals are ideally suited to complement regions that are lacking terrestrial connectivity. We look forward to this mutually beneficial partnership."

Shahar Kravitz, CEO of hiSky stated, "From early discussions onward, we were excited about partnering with Network Innovations. Their commitment to helping their customers succeed regardless of the mission or location is a perfect fit with hiSky. Our unique satellite network will offer Network Innovations' customers the opportunity to digitize and automize their operations for maximum efficiency and productivity."

About Network Innovations

Since 1989, Network Innovations has grown to be a global leader in connecting people, places, and things with always available solutions. Our dedicated specialists have the depth of training and experience to design, build, and execute the most successful technology solutions for the unique needs of government and defense, public safety, oil and gas, media, mining, utilities, maritime and recreation and leisure. We are a trusted partner empowering our clients to Succeed. Anywhere. www.networkinv.com 

About hiSky

hiSky is the leader of satellite agile IoT networks, enabling businesses, people, and machines the freedom to connect from any device, anywhere, always. We provide a reliable and affordable satellite IoT and MSS network with an easy-to-use cloud-based management platform that includes monitoring, alerting, and billing capabilities. Companies benefit from our proven connectivity to cover every terrain, establish private commercial satellite IoT networks, gain insights from high-volume secure data, and more. hiSky's agile network comprises of satellite terminals, hub base stations, a mobile application, IoT/M2M interface, and application servers. The network operates using GEO and LEO satellites. True global connectivity starts with our vision: Making agile IoT connectivity accessible to everyone, everywhere. www.hiSkySat.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/network-innovations-announces-collaboration-agreement-partnership-with-hisky-a-satellite-iot-network-connectivity-company-301620458.html

SOURCE Network Innovations

