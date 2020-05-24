Network Telemetry Market Revenue to Cross USD 2.5 Bn by 2026, Growing at Over 30%: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Network Telemetry Market by Component (Solution, Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Application (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of network telemetry will cross $2.5 billion by 2026. The growing demand to optimize network infrastructure and increase business productivity through a quick resolution of network downtime is expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

The limited capabilities of traditional network monitoring systems have brought network telemetry into the mainstream. The aggressive deployment of sophisticated digital infrastructure by enterprises such as SDN, NFV, converged infrastructure, and virtualization has made network performance monitoring significantly complex. Telemetry tools are assisting organizations in abstracting and resolving discrete component failures, reducing network downtime and scaling network infrastructure for future applications.

The services segment in the network telemetry market is estimated to register 35% growth until 2026. Network telemetry services enable organizations to obtain real-time insights from their network performance data, allowing them to react proactively to reduce network degradations. Service providers are focusing on providing innovative telemetry services to enable novel technologies such as closed-loop network automation and real-time network control.

The demand for network telemetry is increasing across SMEs due to the increasing uptake of modern networking technologies by startups and small-sized enterprises. SMEs are leveraging the capabilities of telemetry solutions for easier troubleshooting of their enterprise networks and ensuring business continuity. In addition, network telemetry also offers an affordable solution to SMEs to detect network intrusions and strengthen network security. This is particularly useful for SMEs with a dedicated budget for implementing cybersecurity systems.

The cloud-based deployment model segment is anticipated to grow exponentially in the network telemetry market through 2026. Enterprises are transforming their existing business into cloud-based business models, making cloud network monitoring a tedious and complex task. Network telemetry solutions designed especially for cloud data centers provide accurate insights into cloud network performance and assist in predictive operations.

The Managed Service Providers (MSPs) segment held around 20% market share in 2019. Network telemetry solutions help MSPs in dealing with increasing network monitoring challenges and upscaling of legacy network monitoring systems. Granular, real-time network visibility provided by telemetry solutions also assists MSPs in automating their network troubleshooting processes.

North America network telemetry market held a majority of the revenue share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast timespan. This can be attributed to large-scale network infrastructure deployment in the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, players operating in the market are engaged in expanding their customer base in the region to leverage early technological adoption.

Some major findings of the network telemetry market report include:

The growing need for cloud computing and virtualization technologies including NFV and SDN will support technology development in the market.

Growing investments in network infrastructure by telecom service providers will support market growth for DevOps-based security solutions.

The adoption of network telemetry tools by cloud service providers will assist them in monitoring hyper-scale cloud networks and manage network security policies.

Major players operating in the network telemetry market include Anuta Networks International LLC, Arista Networks, Inc., Barefoot Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, and Juniper Networks, Inc.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on strategic collaborations and inorganic growth strategies for the development of advanced telemetry solutions.

