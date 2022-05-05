Network Wireless Solutions (NWS) Expands Its Senior Team

NWS makes enhancements to the team, preparing for accelerated growth and increased scale

DURHAM, N.C. , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Wireless Solutions, LLC ("NWS" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing solutions and logistics provider to carriers and telecommunications contractors, announced this week several advancements within its team, including the creation of two new executive positions intended to accelerate the Company's growth and increase the scale of its operations.

Xavier Williams, NWS Chief Executive Officer stated, "continually optimizing NWS' operations enables our efforts to serve customers in the Wireless and Broadband industries to the best of our abilities. We are proud of the successes we have had to date, and we look forward to even further growth led by this talented team."

Bill Elkin will take on the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) from his former position as NWS' Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this new seat, Mr. Elkin is responsible for driving operational efficiency across the business, including exploring opportunities for increased scale and efficiency presented by its new partnerships with Gap Wireless and JF TECH, acquired earlier this year. Mr. Elkin brings more than 23 years of experience as a senior financial and operations executive in the domestic and international manufacturing, distribution, and logistics industries.

Sam Clark, NWS Vice President of Sales, will take on a newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Clark will be responsible for driving profitable, margin-rich revenue and scalable, repeatable sales across NWS' Custom Cabling and Materials Distribution Kitting & Logistics businesses. He will also explore new product development strategies, fostering and expanding NWS' customer relationships based in the U.S. This role will report to John Hamilton, President of NWS.

Adrian Alday has joined NWS as CFO from Vanguard Companies, where he served as CFO and before that served a similar role at InterFlex. Mr. Alday's background around financial planning and analysis, financial reporting and driving lean six sigma methodologies, among other areas, brings significant benefit to NWS' business.

NWS is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC , a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector.

About NWS

Since 2012, NWS has provided a wide array of mission-critical services to the wireless telecommunications industry. The company has established itself as a critical partner to carriers, project managers, and general contractors through its expertise, quality of service, and ability to develop and deliver custom cabling solutions and equipment exactly when needed. By combining extensive industry knowledge, a disciplined focus on customer service, and high-quality materials, NWS is a proven partner to keeping cell sites running smoothly. For more information visit www.nwswireless.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers. For more information visit www.graingp.com .

