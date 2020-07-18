Networld Media Group announces new Self-Service Innovation Virtual Summit

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Networld Media Group, publishers of VendingTimes.com and KioskMarketplace.com, announce a new virtual summit called the Self-Service Innovation Virtual Summit (https://selfserviceinnovation.com/).

The event will take place December 8-9, 2020.

"The Self-Service Innovation Virtual Summit is designed to examine advances in technology that are empowering businesses to provide products and services when, where and how consumers expect them. It will also cover new foodservice and other product innovations being marketed for vending and kiosks in the face of the new normal," says Kathy Doyle, president and publisher.

"Content and educational sessions will revolve around self-service, kiosk and vending solutions in a wide range of settings where innovation and the customer experience are driving a new need," says Elliot Maras, editor of VendingTimes.com and KioskMarketplace.com. These include:



Airports, mass transit hubs and other public places

Banks and credit unions

Hotels, resorts, restaurants and retail

Cannabis dispensaries

Casinos, arenas, stadiums, family entertainment centers, and theaters

Colleges and universities

Government services

Hospitals and other healthcare facilities

Office buildings

The event will also honor the most innovative use of kiosks, vending and facilities for adapting the new normalcy of COVID-19 and its aftermath. Categories for the awards, to name a few, will include:



Innovator of the Year

Latest in Design in Food Packaging

Best Improvement in Customer Experience

Best COVID-19 Solution

Launch partners include FastCasual.com; QSRweb.com; FoodTruckOperator.com; DigitalSignageToday.com; RetailCustomerExperience.com; MobilePaymentsToday.com; ICX Association and ath Power Consulting - a premier provider of CX research and training solutions.

