01.03.2023 17:37:00
NeuAnalytics Grows with the addition of Jennifer Kimball
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuAnalytics is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer Kimball as Compliance & Contracts Manager to the NeuAnalytics team.
Ms. Kimball is a leadership-driven, compliance focused, and resourceful professional with extensive experience in Third-party Management operations, process design, supplier governance, contract management, portfolio strategy execution, and matrix partner collaboration.
Ms. Kimball has a proven track record of structuring and managing third-party risk oversight programs as well as overseeing external enterprise audits for an organization with multiple lines of business. Throughout her career Jennifer's focus has been on driving operational efficiency and bottom-line profitability through the mitigation of organizational risk, supplier compliance and maintaining customer technical eligibility and compliance with industry regulations.
Jennifer brings with her over 18 years of financial services experience. Prior to joining NeuAnalytics, she has worked in compliance focused roles within the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Ms. Kimball holds a B.S. in Business Marketing from the University of Northern Colorado.
