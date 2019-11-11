Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call Tuesday, November 19, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NML) (the "Fund") has announced a conference call with the Fund's portfolio managers, Doug Rachlin, Yves Siegel and Paolo Frattaroli, to be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 4:15 pm (Eastern). During the call, the portfolio managers will provide an update and perspective on the marketplace for master limited partnerships ("MLPs"), midstream companies and other energy holdings.

Questions for the portfolio managers may be submitted in advance to the following email address: NML@NB.COM. No questions from participants will be taken during the call. The deadline for email submission of questions is Monday, November 18, 2019 at 8:00 PM (Eastern). Details for the call, including the dial-in information will also be posted to the Neuberger Berman website, www.nb.com, in advance of the call.

The most recent publically available information regarding the Fund's portfolio attributes and portfolio manager commentary can be found on the Neuberger Berman website in the "Closed-End Funds" section of www.nb.com. Please see accompanying link: https://www.nb.com/Pages/Public/en-us/Products/mlp-and-energy-income-fund.aspx to access the Fund's most recent fact sheet. This reference to Neuberger Berman's website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Fund and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate Neuberger Berman's website in this release.

Call Details:

Participant Dial-In (Toll Free): (877) 277-0383

Conference ID #: 1088074

A replay of the call will be available on NB.com from November 25, 2019 through December 23, 2019

About The Fund

The Fund, which is advised by Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, has an investment objective to seek total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. No assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objective will be achieved. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount of their net asset value. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that the shares may be worth more or less than their original cost. Because of its concentration in MLP investments, the Fund is not eligible to be a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Accordingly, the Fund will be treated as a taxable regular corporation, or so called "C" corporation, for federal tax purposes. As a result, the Fund will be subject to federal income tax on its taxable income at the graduated rates applicable to corporations as well as state and local income taxes.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $339 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

NML Contact: Tony Maltese, 212.476.9229, AMaltese@NB.com

