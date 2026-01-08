Pony AI Aktie
WKN DE: A40VVU / ISIN: US7329081084
|
08.01.2026 16:28:10
Neumann Advisory Cuts Loose Pony AI Shares Worth $23.2 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing
On January 7, 2026, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd sold out its entire stake in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY), disposing of 1,031,880 shares in a transaction estimated at $23.21 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a recent SEC filing.According to an SEC filing dated January 7, 2026, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reported a complete sale of its Pony AI Inc. stake, disposing of 1,031,880 shares. The estimated transaction value was $23.21 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. As a result, the fund reported no remaining position in Pony AI Inc. at quarter end. The net position change, including stock price moves, was $-23.21 million.The fund sold out of Pony AI Inc.
