Neumont College of Computer Science Seeks Regional Accreditation from Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neumont College of Computer Science is currently accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) to offer baccalaureate programs specializing in computer science. In addition, Neumont seeks to become a candidate for accreditation with the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). As part of that candidacy process, the College has scheduled an accreditation visit to its campus in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 28-30, 2021.

Neumont College President and CEO Dr. Aaron Reed stated, "Neumont has a history of great relationships with accrediting agencies. We are optimistic about our ongoing relationship with ACCSC as well as the prospect of candidacy status with NWCCU. We are also confident that our affiliation with both organizations will have a lasting, positive impact on Neumont College and its constituents."

Remarks related to Neumont College's qualifications for candidacy must be received no later than March 26, 2021, and can be directed to:

NWCCU

8060 165th Avenue NE, Suite 200,

Redmond, WA 98052

