WKN DE: A3EVX4 / ISIN: US6409791000

05.01.2026 13:04:08

Neumora Therapeutics Reports Encouraging Phase 1b Data For NMRA-511 In Alzheimer's Disease Agitation

(RTTNews) - Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) on Monday announced positive results from a Phase 1b study of NMRA-511 in patients with agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD).

The study evaluated NMRA-511 in healthy elderly participants and in patients with agitation related to dementia due to AD, and met its objectives of assessing clinical potential and informing further development. Neumora said the trial demonstrated a clinically meaningful and robust treatment effect across a broad patient population.

NMRA-511 produced a 15.7-point reduction in the mean Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) total score, representing a clinically meaningful effect. The drug also showed an unsurpassed effect size in a pre-specified subgroup of patients with elevated anxiety and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Based on the results, Neumora plans to initiate a multiple ascending-dose extension study of NMRA-511 in 2026 and to advance the drug into a Phase 2/3 dose-ranging study.

Neumora shares rose more than 10% in premarket trading after closing at $1.66 on Friday, down 7.3%.

