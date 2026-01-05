Neumora Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3EVX4 / ISIN: US6409791000
|
05.01.2026 13:04:08
Neumora Therapeutics Reports Encouraging Phase 1b Data For NMRA-511 In Alzheimer's Disease Agitation
(RTTNews) - Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) on Monday announced positive results from a Phase 1b study of NMRA-511 in patients with agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD).
The study evaluated NMRA-511 in healthy elderly participants and in patients with agitation related to dementia due to AD, and met its objectives of assessing clinical potential and informing further development. Neumora said the trial demonstrated a clinically meaningful and robust treatment effect across a broad patient population.
NMRA-511 produced a 15.7-point reduction in the mean Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) total score, representing a clinically meaningful effect. The drug also showed an unsurpassed effect size in a pre-specified subgroup of patients with elevated anxiety and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.
Based on the results, Neumora plans to initiate a multiple ascending-dose extension study of NMRA-511 in 2026 and to advance the drug into a Phase 2/3 dose-ranging study.
Neumora shares rose more than 10% in premarket trading after closing at $1.66 on Friday, down 7.3%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Neumora Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.25
|Ausblick: Neumora Therapeutics präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Neumora Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Neumora Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|1,64
|-1,51%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich stärker -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke - Asiens Börsen schließen größtenteils weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex markierte einen neuen Rekordstand. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag weitgehend deutliche Gewinne eingefahren.