|
29.02.2024 16:09:00
NeuroBo Receives First Site IRB Approval For DA-1726 Obesity Trial; Stock Gains
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO), Thursday announced that it has received first site Institutional Review Board or IRB approval for Alexander Prezioso, Investigator, Clinical Pharmacology of Miami, to proceed with the Phase 1 clinical trial of DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity.
The Phase 1 trial will examine the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of single and multiple ascending doses of DA-1726 in obese patients.
The trial will be conducted in two parts, the first with single ascending doses and the other with multiple ascending doses. The company plans to publish the results of the first and second part in the first half and second half of 2025, respectively.
The company stated that the primary endpoint of the trial will assess the safety and tolerability of DA-1726, whereas the secondary endpoint will access the pharmacokinetics via serum concentrations over time and metabolite profiling at the highest doses of DA-1726.
Currently, NeuroBo's stock is climbing 3.91 percent, to $5.30 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gemphire Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Gemphire Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende sind an den US-Börsen leichte Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.