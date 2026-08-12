Neurocrine Biosciences Aktie

Neurocrine Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 900964 / ISIN: US64125C1099

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12.08.2026 15:11:05

Neurocrine Announces Publication Of Phase 4 KINECT-PRO Study Data For Ingrezza In Tardive Dyskinesia

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) on Wednesday announced the publication of findings from its Phase 4 KINECT-PRO study in CNS Spectrums, showing that once-daily Ingrezza improved patient-reported quality of life and daily functioning in people living with tardive dyskinesia (TD).

The study also demonstrated sustained improvements in clinician-rated TD movement severity, with clinically meaningful benefits observed regardless of underlying psychiatric diagnosis or baseline TD severity.

Approximately 58% of patients achieved symptomatic remission at Week 24, based on clinician assessment. The findings further showed meaningful improvements among patients with mild TD movements. Ingrezza was also well tolerated over 24 weeks with a safety profile consistent with its established profile.

Ingrezza is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

NBIX shares were down more than 6% in pre-market trading after closing at $161.94 on Tuesday.

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