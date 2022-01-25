SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) announced today that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results conference call and webcast for 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The schedule for the press release and conference call / webcast is as follows:

Q4 & Year-End 2021 Press Release: February 11, 2022 at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET Q4 & Year-End 2021 Conference Call: February 11, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET Domestic Dial-In Number: 800-895-3361 International Dial-In Number: 785-424-1062 Conference ID: NBIX

The webcast can also be accessed on Neurocrine's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-announces-conference-call-and-webcast-of-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2021-financial-results-301467978.html

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.