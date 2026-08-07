Neurocrine Biosciences Aktie
WKN: 900964 / ISIN: US64125C1099
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07.08.2026 14:58:13
Neurocrine Biosciences Commences Phase 1 First-in-human Clinical Study Of NBIP-'1968
(RTTNews) - Friday, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) announced the commencement of a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study, evaluating the safety and tolerability of NBIP-'1968 for the treatment of obesity.
NBIP-'1968 is an investigational GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor triple agonist designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration.
Initially, the study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of single ascending doses of NBIP-'1968 in adult participants across a range of body mass index categories, including overweight and obese.
The company added that NBIP-'1968 is being developed as part of a broader obesity portfolio that includes NBIP-'2118, an investigational corticotropin-releasing factor type 2 receptor agonist currently in Phase 1 development.
In the pre-market hours, NBIX is trading at $161.03, up 0.76 percent on the Nasdaq.
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