Neurocrine Biosciences Commences Phase 1 First-in-human Clinical Study Of NBIP-'1968

(RTTNews) - Friday, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) announced the commencement of a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study, evaluating the safety and tolerability of NBIP-'1968 for the treatment of obesity.

NBIP-'1968 is an investigational GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor triple agonist designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration.

Initially, the study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of single ascending doses of NBIP-'1968 in adult participants across a range of body mass index categories, including overweight and obese.

The company added that NBIP-'1968 is being developed as part of a broader obesity portfolio that includes NBIP-'2118, an investigational corticotropin-releasing factor type 2 receptor agonist currently in Phase 1 development.

In the pre-market hours, NBIX is trading at $161.03, up 0.76 percent on the Nasdaq.