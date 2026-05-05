Neurocrine Biosciences Aktie

Neurocrine Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 900964 / ISIN: US64125C1099

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.05.2026 22:08:08

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $197.9 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $7.9 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $200.5 million or $1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.2% to $814.5 million from $572.6 million last year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $197.9 Mln. vs. $7.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $814.5 Mln vs. $572.6 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

mehr Nachrichten