Neurocrine Biosciences Aktie
WKN: 900964 / ISIN: US64125C1099
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02.11.2026 22:56:05
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Reveals Drop In Q3 Income
(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $206.5 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $209.5 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $346.7 million or $3.29 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 41.1% to $1.122 billion from $794.9 million last year.
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $206.5 Mln. vs. $209.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.96 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $1.122 Bln vs. $794.9 Mln last year.
Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance
INGREZZA Net Product Sales - $2.900 - $2.925 BLN
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