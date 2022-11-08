08.11.2022 22:01:00

Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced that members of the management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

  • Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, and Kyle Gano, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 1:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 in London.
     
  • Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 5th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Virtual Conference at 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

The live presentations will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentations will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as over a dozen mid-to-late-stage clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

