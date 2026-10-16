Neurocrine Biosciences Aktie

Neurocrine Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 900964 / ISIN: US64125C1099

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16.10.2026 15:11:27

Neurocrine Presents Real-World Data Mapping Evolving Impact Of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) reported real-world data demonstrating how the clinical and day-to-day impact of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia can vary among individuals and evolve throughout a patient's life. Patient records showed growth and bone-age monitoring in childhood; puberty and reproductive health concerns through adolescence and young adulthood; and increasingly diverse clinical needs in adulthood, while treatment and self-management demands persisted across life stages.

Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences, said: "By connecting decades of real-world medical records into longitudinal patient journeys, this analysis reveals how the impact of the condition accumulates across the lifespan and highlights challenges that might otherwise be missed in traditional clinical assessments. These insights may help healthcare professionals anticipate periods when patients could benefit from additional education, support, and coordination from their care team."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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