Neurocrine Reports Positive Phase 2 Data For NBI-1117568 In Adults With Schizophrenia; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) announced positive data for its Phase 2 clinical study of NBI-1117568 in adults with schizophrenia. NBI-1117568 is the first investigational, oral, muscarinic M4 selective agonist in development for the treatment of schizophrenia.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, NBIX was trading at $125.00 down $27.55 or 18.06%.

The NBI-1117568-SCZ2028 dose-finding study met its primary endpoint for the once-daily 20 mg dose. It demonstrated a statistically significant 7.5-point improvement in the the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total Score compared to placebo at week 6 with an 18.2-point PANSS total score improvement from baseline.

The once-daily 20 mg dose met additional endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in clinical global impression of severity scale and marder factor score positive symptom change and negative symptom change.

NBI-1117568 was generally safe and well tolerated at all doses studied in the Phase 2 clinical trial.

The Once-Daily 20 mg dose efficacy, safety and tolerability phase 2 results supported advancement to phase 3 in schizophrenia in early 2025.

