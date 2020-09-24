Neurodiversity in the Workplace™ Receives $2 Million Dollar Endowment from Lisa Yang to Ensure Strong Future for Neurodiverse Hiring and Expanded Impact on Autistic Inclusion

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit consultancy Neurodiversity in the Workplace (NITW), longtime partner of Dell Technologies, SAP and other inclusive employers seeking the talents of autistic people, is expanding its reach after a generous endowment from philanthropist Lisa Yang.

This endowment enables the organization to build upon earlier funding to establish communities of practice or "Hubs" across the country that will enable localized collaboration and partnerships. The goal is to encourage employers of all types and sizes to embrace neurodiversity as key to their talent acquisition.

"Let us be disrupters and agents of change, and bring true meaning to diversity in the workforce," Lisa Yang said about the endowment and her partnership with the organization.

Neurodiversity in the Workplace provides a framework and support for partner companies seeking to tap autistic and neurodivergent potential. NITW Director Joseph Riddle explained, "We've partnered with amazing companies, and they've been so impressed by the quality and contribution of autistic and other neurodiverse employees found through our program. But there's still work to do. We're just getting started."

The endowment represents the culmination of years of partnership with Lisa Yang, whose efforts to improve the lives of autistic people include establishing with her husband; Cornell's ILR School, Yang Tan Institute for Employment and Disability, MIT's Hock E. Tan and K. Lisa Yang Center for Autism Research, The Hock E. Tan and K. Lisa Yang Center for Autism Research at Harvard University, and the K. Lisa Yang and Hock E. Tan Center for Molecular Therapeutics in Neuroscience at MIT.

