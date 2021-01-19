Neurohacker Collective Named to Fastest Growing Companies in San Diego List

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurohacker Collective, a Carlsbad company known for its premium brain supplement Qualia Mind has been named to the San Diego Business Journal List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in San Diego 2020. The Business Journal lists businesses across all industries ranking them by percent of verified revenue growth from 2017 to 2019. Neurohacker Collective earned its rank with a reported 65% increase in annual revenue over the designated time.

Neurohacker Collective is famous for its cutting-edge science podcast, its rapidly growing biohacking community, and being one of the most innovative supplement companies utilizing complex systems science. The team behind Neurohacker Collective are all pioneers in their field and are committed to ensuring their groundbreaking formulations enable people to perform at their peak. Along with a group of scientists in complex-systems modeling, neurobiology, organic chemistry, and PhD and MD advisors, three highly effective entrepreneurs launched Neurohacker: Jordan Hall, James Schmachtenberger, and Daniel Schmachtenberger. In 2020 the company released Qualia Night for sleep optimization and Qualia Immune for robust immune system support. Currently, the company is developing advanced formulations for mood, pain, skin health, blue-light protection, fitness performance, hormone balancing, and cardiovascular health.

CEO James Schmactenberger said, "This is a great honor to be recognized for our growth this year. We are extremely humbled and grateful for having such an incredible community of supporters. It is for them that we are inspired to innovate every aspect of our business with forward-looking science, high-quality ingredients, and the best customer service."

Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance human quality of life by creating best in class well-being products. Neurohacker Collective's products are radically different because they employ a unique methodology to research and development based on complex systems science. This scientific approach focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on cognitive products with the launch of Qualia Mind and has since developed products to support longevity, energy, sleep, and immunity. Learn more about their scientific approach here .

