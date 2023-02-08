NEURONES: 14.2% organic growth in 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Heading: 2022 annual revenues Nanterre, 8 February 2023 (after trading)

14.2% organic growth in 2022

(not audited, in millions of euros) 2021 2022 growth of which organic Revenues 579.9 665.4 + 14.7% + 14.2%

Achievements

The 2022 revenues came to €665.4m (up 14.7%), topping the latest forecasts after gathering pace in the latter part of the year (+ 17.3% in the 4th quarter).

The Consulting and Applications segments are driving growth, in particular digital and data-centered projects. Moreover, the most buoyant businesses are migration to the various cloud architectures, enhancement of the work environment and the "employee experience”, and cybersecurity.

At €72.9 million *, operating profit also rose sharply (up 18.4%, following an 18.7% increase the previous year). In percentage terms, it reached a record level of 11% of revenues.

The group's growth was primarily driven by a net recruitment of more than 500 people, and increased use of subcontractors.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 after the closing of the stock exchange.

Outlook

For 2023, the Group will benefit from significant embedded growth. As usual, the forecasts for 2023 will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues.

* currently being audited.

About NEURONES

With 6,500 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps

www.neurones.net

