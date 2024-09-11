11.09.2024 18:07:26

Neurones: 7.3% net profit in 1st half 2024

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st half 2024 results        Nanterre, September 11, 2024 (after trading)

7.3% net profit in 1st half 2024

(in millions of euros)H1 20232023H1 2024 *
Revenues368.7741.2402.4
Business operating profit**41.8 (11.3%)81.5 (11%)40.5 (10.1%)
Operating profit39.5 (10.7%)75.9 (10.2%)37.1 (9.2%)
Net financial profit1.94.94.7
Tax on earnings(11.4)(22.2)(12.6)
Net profit after tax30 (8.1%)58.6 (7.9%)29.2 (7.3%)
of which, group share25.449.424.5
Staff at end of period (ppl.)6,5806,7497,001

* Financial statements as at 06/30/2024 approved by the Board of Directors on September 11.
** Before cost of bonus shares.

Achievements

As previously announced, the Group achieved sustained growth in the 1st half (+ 9.1%, of which 8.2% with constant structures).

Operating profit was confirmed at 9.2% of revenues. Pre-tax profit rose slightly (higher financial income).

Net cash and cash equivalents (excluding IFRS 16 rental debts) amounted to €256.9 million (€261.3 million a year earlier), the difference being mainly due to an increase in customer payment terms.

Outlook

NEURONES confirms its forecasts for the year as a whole:

  • revenues of around €800m,
  • operating profit of around 9.5%.

About NEURONES

With 7,000 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps – ‘PEA-PME’ eligible
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net


Attachment


