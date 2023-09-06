NEURONES: 8.1% net profit in 1st half 2023

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st half 2023 results Nanterre, September 6, 2023 (after trading)

8.1% net profit in 1st half 2023

Financial statements as at June 30 (audited in € millions) H1 2022 2022 H1 2023 Revenues 327.1 665.4 368.7 Business operating profit* 38.4 (11.7%) 77 (11.6%) 41.8 (11.3%) Operating profit 37 (11.3%) 72.9 (11%) 39.5 (10.7%) Net financial profit (0.3) 0 1.9 Tax on earnings (10.9) (21.1) (11.4) Net profit after tax 25.8 (7.9%) 51.8 (7.8%) 30 (8.1%) of which, group share 22.1 44.3 25.4 Staff at end of period 6,047 6,406 6,580



* before cost of bonus shares.

Achievements

At the end of the first half of the year and after auditing:

operating profit confirmed at 10.7% of revenues;

net profit rose sharply (+16.3%) to €30 million;

net cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) increased significantly (€261.3m vs. €232.2m the previous year).





Outlook

NEURONES confirms its forecasts for the year as a whole:

revenues of more than €730 million,

operating profit of around 10%.

About NEURONES

With 6,600 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS mid-caps

www.neurones.net



